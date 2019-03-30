In this June 14, 2018 photo, members of the Public Archaeology Facility at Binghamton University work at the site of the 1969 original Woodstock Music and Art Fair, in Bethel, N.Y. Information from the dig will help a museum plan interpretive walking routes in time for the concert‚Äôs 50th anniversary next year. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Woodstock ‘69 artifacts showcased in museum 50 years later

The exhibit includes instruments, clothing, equipment, art and photography

A motorcycle, a bass guitar and speakers are among 170 artifacts from the 1969 Woodstock festival showcased in a new museum exhibit opening this weekend at the site of the festival in upstate New York.

The Museum at Bethel Woods opens for the 2019 season Saturday with an exhibit marking the concert’s 50th anniversary.

The exhibit includes instruments, clothing, equipment, art and photography. Highlights include a bass guitar from Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane and handwritten lyrics for “Goin’ Up the Country” by Alan Wilson of Canned Heat.

A motorcycle driven by Woodstock promoter Michael Lang and part of the Woodstock stage will also be on display.

The famous three-day concert kicked off Aug. 15, 1969 in Bethel, New York.

The Associated Press

