Whistler $39M home tops list of most expensive houses for sale in Canada

Canada’s most expensive home on the market is right here in B.C. – a $39-million Whistler home near Alta Lake – according to online real estate marketplace Point2.

The 8,700-sq. ft. home includes six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and features a floating staircase and a mountain view. Located on Stonebridge Drive, the home also features an outdoor infinity pool that extends over the mountain side.

However, this decadent home is not the only B.C. property to make Point2’s list of expensive homes currently on the market. Two B.C. houses for sale made the list of most expensive homes in Canada’s largest cities.

A Vancouver home on Belmont Avenue can be bought for roughly $33.8 million, with grandiose archways and patios surrounding the exterior levels. With a comparatively small 0.6 acre property, the real estate listing emphasizes architecture. The 7-bedroom 11-bathroom house totals 10,548 sq. ft., and features Italian marble and a variety of amenities including a designated karaoke room.

Meanwhile, a three-bedroom five-bathroom home with a gym and sauna on Christopherson Road in Surrey costs roughly $9 million. The 5,518 square-foot home on Christopherson Road offers ocean views on a 1.3-acre property.

The Surrey home has no neighbours on three sides, and the Whistler home on Alta Lake is surrounded by over seven acres of property. In contrast, the Vancouver home listing highlights how close it is to the University of British Columbia, popular beaches and the best school catchments.

