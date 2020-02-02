What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

What’s special about Sunday? It’s Palindrome Day, when reading the date backwards and forwards ends up with the same date.

Try it yourself – 02/20/20.

A day like this doesn’t happen often – in fact, the last one happened 909 years ago, and the next won’t happen for another 101 years.

Happy Palindrome Day! 🥳 Today’s date reads the same backwards and forwards. Today is extra special though because it is a palindrome in American (02 02 2020), Asian (2020 02 02) and European (02 02 2020) date format 🗓#backtofront #palindromeday pic.twitter.com/m8ol8TgukK — Maths Week Scotland (@mathsweekscot) February 2, 2020