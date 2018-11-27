Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

It was a rain-soaked start to the week on B.C.’s south coast as everywhere from Vancouver to Victoria got pummelled with wet, stormy weather.

On the North Shore, which saw 126 millimetres of rain between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday morning, John Ebersberger captured Lynn Creek bursting out of its banks.

“I’ve been hiking up there for 30 years and I’ve only seen this a couple of times,” Ebersberger told Black Press Media.

“It’s wall-to-wall water.”

Over on Vancouver Island, Englishman River Falls and Little Qualicum Falls were similarly drenched.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Otter now believed to have eaten 10 prized koi in Vancouver garden

Just Posted

Bail decision reserved in murder case

A judge has reserved a decision following a bail hearing in Cranbrook… Continue reading

SPCA seeks assistance for two cats

Both Cheeks and Richard need expensive surgery

Weekend wrap-up: ICE frozen out of win column

The Kootenay ICE are still looking to get back into the win… Continue reading

RCMP news: Police investigating hit and run; pedestrian hit downtown

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a hit and run that happened Saturday night,… Continue reading

BREAKING: Fernie Ghostriders announce bid to host 2020 BC Hockey Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Kimberley Dynamiters are also in the running to host the annual tournament

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

Green MLAs vote against allowing ordinary driver’s licence

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

In 1973 a married British couple travelled by bus, train, boat, and… Continue reading

Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Fleet will be replaced with CH-148 Cyclone aircraft at 443 Squadron near Victoria

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

VIDEO: Kootenay drug users fight stigma with video series

The five-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the values of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Most Read