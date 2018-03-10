VIDEO: UBC researchers create new method for self-tinting windows

Smart windows conserve building energy by switching from clear to tinted, controlling heat and light

UBC chemistry researchers have developed an energy-saving and cost-effective technique for making smart windows.

Smart windows conserve building energy by switching from clear to tinted, dynamically controlling heat and light from the sun, as stated in a UBC media release.

“Conventional windows waste a third of all energy used to heat, ventilate and air condition buildings,” said Curtis Berlinguette, a professor of chemistry, chemical & biological engineering and the Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute at UBC. “Smart window technologies offer the opportunity to reduce these energy losses but the main challenge is finding ways to make these windows less expensive.”

Wei Cheng led this project which was part of his postdoctorate at UBC. According to the UBC media release, Cheng found an alternative way to make glass materials that change colour in response to electricity, a technique that was co-developed in Berlinguette’s lab.

The film is transparent, but becomes blue when electric current flows through the film, hence creating the active component of a smart window.

This new method means that windows can be manufactured without high temperatures or the sophisticated vacuum equipment that are currently used to make such devices, reducing the cost, as stated in a UBC media release.

“Our technique creates a uniform dynamic coating without the need for special instrumentation,” said Cheng. “Another advantage of our method is that it is compatible with many different metals and it is scalable. We are excited to potentially fine-tune the dynamic properties of the materials to improve performance even further and make large windows for commercial use.”

Berlinguette and Cheng are committed to prove this method by making larger windows that can withstand extended periods of time.

“A commercial window needs to last many years, and we need to prove our windows can do the same,” said Cheng.

Cheng also noted that they were testing with neutral tints, such as grey instead of blue.

Previous story
Daylight saving: 5 things you need to know about smoke and CO alarms

Just Posted

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

WATCH: The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are underway

The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are currently underway at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

UPDATED: Owner of memory card located

Police have identified the owner of a memory card with wedding photos and images of Fort Steele.

Translocation of 50 mule deer is currently underway in Kimberley

Close to 30 deer have been translocated as of Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

WATCH: The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are underway

The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are currently underway at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

Elinor Florence launching latest book in Cranbrook and Invermere

Submitted Bestselling author Elinor Florence will launch her new novel Wildwood at… Continue reading

Kenny to Notley; anything you have done I’d have done sooner

Pity poor Jason Kenney, having to sit back and watch as Premier… Continue reading

East Kootenay Science Fair this weekend

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair (EKRSF) will be held this Friday, March 9 & Saturday, March 10 at the College of the Rockies gym.

Booknotes: Keith Forsyth’s first steps as a dissident

“Here, read this.” This was all that was said to Keith Forsyth when someone named Chuck handed him a book.

Being good enough – is good enough

The spirit of our age tells us that in everything, we ought to pursue excellence — or even worse, perfection. Let me push back against this impulse.

B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Coleman co-founded a Vancouver acting school, is known for role as Happy in Once Upon a Time

Q&A: Rally for Resources responds to B.C. anti-development protests

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says outside influences ‘like a bad Hollywood movie’

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read