VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

A timeline on the construction of a uniquely-shaped commercial building called “The Stack” in downtown Vancouver has been announced.

Located at 1133 Melville Street in the tony Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the 540,000-square-foot office and 36-storey development marks the largest office development underway in the city.

Once complete, it will be the tallest office space in Vancouver, standing at 530 feet high.

The building, which already has pre-lease agreements, was approved by city council in April of last year. It is set to be complete in 2022, with construction beginning in 2019.

Designed in collaboration with James Cheng Architects and Adamson Associates Architects, The Stack will feature a climbing, twisting box design, according to co-owner Oxford Properties Group.

The office space will include six outdoor decks, a pocket park, a rooftop patio and the ability to open windows in the lowest box.

To minimize parking space, The Stack will have 250 bike stalls, along with changing rooms and showers, and a drop-off zone for potential ride-sharing services.

The building is owned 50-50 by Oxford Properties Group and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Just Posted

Rockies Film Fest unveils fall season

Five movies will play at Key City Theatre through October and December

Cranbrook All-Candidates forum set for October 5

The Cranbrook voting public will get the chance to see all 10… Continue reading

Man killed in ATV accident near Jim Smith Lake

Cranbrook RCMP have responded to their second ATV fatality this month. On… Continue reading

Treasured memento survives wildfires

Memorial plaque found by fishermen in East Kootenay backcountry

Paramedics union, city hall spar over enhanced firefighter medical training

Firefighters set to be certified with new emergency medical responder protocols.

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Scientists spot endangered whale not seen in Canadian waters for decades

The sei whale, one of the fastest marine mammals in the world, is part of the same family as blue and fin whales

B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

Landlords have to apply to exceed cap for renovations, repairs

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Frank Elsner found to have committed eight acts of misconduct while on the job

Most Read