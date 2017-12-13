VIDEO: Salt Spring Islanders ferry piano to their floating home

Everyone enjoys a little music on the water, but not everyone has a piano on their boat

Those living on the West coast of Canada are used to the playful jabs calling us laid back, granola eating, coffee slurping surfers who have never seen snow.

While some of that may be true, they’re also just a few of the reasons that the West Coast is also known as the Best Coast.

Take for example this video shot by Salt Spring Island resident Devin Milner. He works at the local marina in Ganges and has seen many unusual things that have become common sights during his time on the Southern Gulf Island.

“From time to time you see some building materials or bits and pieces being ferried back and forth on improvised skiffs, but this was a first for something like this,” Milner said.

Salt Spring Island, like many of the small islands situated between Vancouver Island and the mainland of British Columbia, is home to an eclectic mix of artists, musicians, and other creative minds. The three men ferrying about the harbour are said to live in the area and Devin recognized two of them as William and Nick.

“They own a float home in Ganges Harbour and commute to and from the home to the marina. They bought the home just over a year ago and recently got themselves a piano; they were pretty happy about their new instrument!”

With the island home to so many musicians, Milner goes on to say that spontaneous music sessions on dry land are nothing new, but it’s rare to see something like this on the water.



