VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Political satirist Rick Mercer says he “can’t imagine” having to deliver weekly rants with U.S. President Donald Trump dominating the news cycle.

His new book, “Rick Mercer Final Report,” includes some of his past commentary.

The Canadian Press

