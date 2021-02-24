Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON

VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

-with files from Kamloops This Week

So swift they didn’t even hear him coming.

A group of ducks gathering on McArthur Island in Kamloops were taken by surprise when a lynx jumped out of the bushes to get himself some lunch.

Unfortunately, that lunch was a duck.

The moment was captured on video and posted to Facebook on Feb. 22, by Split Reed.

There have been many reports of lynx roaming Kamloops, including recent sightings on McArthur Island.

Various previous lynx sightings on the North Shore and in Westsyde resulted in some of the animals being taken to the B.C. Wildlife Park for treatment.

According to the BC Conservation office, there have been a higher-than-average number of lynx and bobcat sightings in Kamloops this winter.

While there have been no reports of pets being attacked, the conservation office reminds people to keep a close eye on their furry friends when outdoors, keep them on a leash and avoid leaving attractants such as food where animals can access it.

READ MORE: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Chunks of ice rain down on visitors at Bridal Veil Falls near Agassiz

Just Posted

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases to 7,271 since testing began

Cranbrook city hall. Photo by Trevor Crawley.
City approves funding for Mount Royal infrastructure remediation

City council voted to spend up to $1.75 million this year to… Continue reading

Castlegar’s Gabrielle Herle (right) will be one of the speakers at the conference. She is seen here with Wendy Gaskill from Chinook Scaffolding accepting their Contractor of the Year Award in 2019 from the Builders Code Champion Awards. Photo: Submitted
Girls in STEAM and Leadership Conference offered free for all girls in the Kootenay Boundary

Virtual conference for girls in grades 8 to 12 will be taking place on March 8

At the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

Cranbrook City Hall. Townsman file photo.
City trumpets record year for economic development

The city is touting 2020 as a banner year for economic development… Continue reading

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

Study concludes inoculating workers from COVID-19 first could also save $230M in health-care costs

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID outbreak over at Vernon care home

Creekside Landing cleared of coronavirus, despite additional death in last day

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read