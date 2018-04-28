VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Meghan Markle’s love of Canuck clothing is showcasing Canadian talent to the world.

Set soon to marry Prince Harry, Markle has donned plenty of Toronto-local outfits at several high-profile events with royalty.

It started with a coat by Toronto brand Line the Label at her engagement announcement with Prince Harry, then earrings by Montral Jeweller Birks.

The Duchess has also worn Sentaler clothing, and the brand’s website now features coats named “Meghan” and “Kate.”

But backing it up to before Markle was known to some as Rachel Zane, legal assistant, in TV-show Suits, or was on Royal watchers’ radars, she dabbled in fashion on her own.

Markle was signed as Canadian-retailer Reitmans brand ambassador in the fall of 2015. The following year, Reitmans launched a collection of dresses, shirts and bodysuits which Markle co-designed.

