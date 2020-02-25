VIDEO: Grumpy sea lion resists help back to water in Washington State

Sheriff’s deputies and Washington state wildlife officials had a standoff with a rather grumpy sea lion that was found wandering a rural road.
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water.
The Associated Press
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water
Sheriff’s deputies and Washington state wildlife officials had a standoff with a rather grumpy sea lion that was found wandering a rural road.
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water.
The Associated Press
Co-chairs will be mentored to fill roles of those stepping down in 2021
City of Cranbrook gets “Honorable Mention” in the annual Code of Silence Awards
The otters were relocated out of the Kootenay watershed last year in an effort to save the fish.
With Files from Mo Hussain The College of the Rockies Avalanche season… Continue reading
Rob Morrison says protestors across Canada need to remove roadblocks on roads, rail lines
The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven
Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000
Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million
Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say
Forty-seven-year-old Aaron Graham, of Vallican, has been identified as the man killed
The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A
This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers
The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating
Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault
Perhaps the only thing that’s not exotic is the price
It took awhile for the brand to realize that the Escalade isn’t for the masses
Spin Master says the animated movie will hit theatres in August 2021.
NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country
As the B.C. treaty process grinds on, uncertainty remains
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water
Mourners included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan