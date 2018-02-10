VIDEO: Feds propose warning labels for foods high in sugar, fat, salt

A proposed front-of-package food label is part of the federal government’s healthy eating strategy

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says a proposed front-of-package food label on certain items would help make it easier for consumers to make healthy choices.

The labels, introduced Friday by Petiitpas and Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, would be included on foods high in sugar, saturated fat or sodium.

Four possible designs have been proposed. A final label will be decided based on where the label should be placed on a package and feedback from Canadian consumers and research, the government said.

With files from The Canadian Press

