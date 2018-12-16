VIDEO: Craft growers will add to recreational market, cannabis producer says

Two B.C. men say their expertise in running small legal medical grow-ops a benefit to recreational market

James Gallagher and Yan Boissonneault say they want to bring their expertise in running small legal medical grow-ops to the recreational market.

The B.C. men run a handful of small legal medical grow-ops in the province, as part of the “craft” marijuana industry.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Boissonneault and Gallagher said they hope to use their skills in the fledgling recreational market by getting a new licence for microcultivation.

Their business started after a scary moment years ago involving Boissonneault’s daughter.

READ MORE: 10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

Without warning, his baby had stopped breathing, and he frantically performed CPR while his Gallagher called 911.

Boissonneault learned that his daughter had a rare disorder that caused epilepsy, and when pharmaceutical medications failed to cure her seizures, he turned to CBD oil, a non-psychoactive substance in marijuana.

“It’s been two years now and she hasn’t had a seizure,” Boissonneault said, standing next to rows of pungent marijuana plants under glowing white lights.

“That’s what got me involved in this. It’s quite personal. … The only profit it gives me is the joy of seeing my daughter smile.”

Video by The Canadian Press

