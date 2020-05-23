Rob Winder took a video of some unconventional boat travel as this boater appears to have taken to the water with his trailer still attached. (Rob Winder/Facebook)

VIDEO: Boat crosses lake in Okanagan with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

Some unconventional boat travel over the May long weekend turned heads on Shuswap Lake, before going viral.

Shuswap resident Rob Winder was with his son and boating near Marble Point, north of Sicamous, on May 16 when another boat on the water made him do a double take.

The other boat’s trailer was still attached as it puttered across the lake at a slow speed. Winder filmed a 22-second clip of the boat but didn’t expect what happened next.

Within hours of posting the video to his Facebook page, Winder saw it had over 10,000 views. By the next day the clip had 500,000 views and Winder had already received an offer from Viral Hog to distribute the video to other websites around the world. By May 22, the video had surpassed 6 million views and Winder’s original post had been shared 192,000 times.

As for the boater who took to the water with the trailer attached, Winder said he was probably moving the trailer to a boat-in cabin. The trailer appeared well secured to the hull of the boat with straps. Winder said he had heard of people moving trailers this way but had never seen it for himself.

“To get something that happened on the Shuswap up to 7 million views. It’s exciting for our little lake,” Winder said.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
