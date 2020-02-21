VIDEO: Behind the scenes of turning newspapers into digital archives

Kelowna Capital News donated materials dating from 1980 to 2000

An archivist at University of B.C. Okanagan said it will take about two years to go through and digitize approximately a million archival materials donated by Black Press Media publication the Kelowna Capital News.

While that may seem like a daunting task, for archivist Paige Hohmann that’s all part of the fun.

“When we’re looking at the photographic coverage of a town like Kelowna, we see the greatest breadth and the greatest depth coming from media outlets because they’re the first one on the scenes, grabbing images, writing the stories,” said Hohmann.

“So bringing in the Kelowna Capital News photographic archive is a really amazing resource to bring onboard for anybody who comes and uses the Okanagan Special Collections.”

Last year, while the newspaper was cleaning up an old warehouse, it decided to donate all of its photo negatives and contact sheets from the newspaper dating from 1980 to 2000.

Now Hohmann and her team will have to go through everything and cross-reference the pictures with the stories from the paper and nail down the specific date. From there, she will pick the best picture out of a strip of similar shots and digitize that particular photograph.

“Before we do the digitization, we would go through an item level description where every photograph would be assigned a control number and be moved to archival housing,” she said.

“As part of standard processing, these negatives in envelopes would be moved to acid-free housing.”

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits
Next story
Trump apparently not a fan of ‘Parasite’ movie

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP urges end to ‘illegal roadblocks’ in solidarity with pipeline dispute

Rob Morrison says protestors across Canada need to remove roadblocks on roads, rail lines

Regional District of East Kootenay draft 5-year financial plan open for review

The public comment period is open until noon on March 2

Eagles Boxers at BC Championships

Pictured above: Eagles Boxers are back from the BC Provincial Championships in… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

February 16 - 22: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers… Continue reading

Key City Theatre establishes new endowment fund

The Key City Theatre Legacy Fund was made possible thanks to an anonymous donation

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of turning newspapers into digital archives

Kelowna Capital News donated materials dating from 1980 to 2000

Heart attacks strike B.C. husband and wife just over one year apart

Courtenay couple share personal stories to bring awareness to heart month

‘Nothing surprises us anymore:’ U.S. border officials find brain in package

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found the brain packed in a glass mason jar in a Canada Post shipment

Adapting to love along the Columbia River

One man starts a GoFundme to help his partner with health costs caused on the trip where they met

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Eyes on police after Trudeau orders blockades torn down, injunctions enforced

The RCMP in B.C. have sent a letter to the traditional leaders of the Wet’suwet’en Nation

B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

While suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

Most Read