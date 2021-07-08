A bear showed up as a runner was gearing up for a job at Burnaby Lake Park. (kmwhitter/Twitter)

A bear showed up as a runner was gearing up for a job at Burnaby Lake Park. (kmwhitter/Twitter)

VIDEO: Bear interrupts man’s run in Metro Vancouver park

Bear has been spotted multiple times at Burnaby Lake Park

A runner got more than he bargained for when he spotted a bear on a run in a Burnaby park this week.

In a post shared Tuesday (July 6), Twitter user @kmwhitter said he was “heading for a run at Burnaby Lake when wildlife impedes the journey.”

The bear appeared to wander around boardwalk for a bit before hopping up on its back paws to look out over the railing.

According to Burnaby Lake Park, there have been a few recent bear sightings in the park near the Rowing Pavilion, the Wildlife Rescue Association building and now on the boardwalk.

The park is asking people to take care if they spot a bear with a few tips:

  • Never surprise a bear: make noise, talk loudly or wear a bear bell.
  • If you see a bear, stay back 100 metres
  • Never approach a bear and change your route.
  • If you encounter a bear, stay calm and slowly back away.
  • Help others stay safe by letting them know if there is one ahead so they can change routes.
  • Ensure your pet is on a leash.
  • Report your sighting to WildSafeBC.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsWildlife

Previous story
BC SPCA invites amateur photographers to ‘go wild’ for annual competition
Next story
Haddish, Shatner, Paisley join Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’

Just Posted

Pictured is ‘Almost Home’ by Joan Wilson. Wilson is the featured artist for the month of July at Cranbrook Arts’ Baker Street location. (Joan Wilson file)
What’s on at Cranbrook Arts in July

East Kootenay Community Credit Union in Cranbrook — one of six credit unions in southeast B.C. that were proposing to merge into one $3 billion institution: The Elevatus Credit Union. The project has been cancelled due to increasing costs. (Barry Coulter photo)
Kootenay credit unions call off proposed merger

A pick-up left the street and collided with a tree on someone’s property on 7th Avenue South in Cranbrook, Wednesday, July 7. (Mike Turner photo)
Truck leaves street, smashes into tree

1914
It happened this week in 1914