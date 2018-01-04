VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Most won’t get this close to breaching orcas – although they’ll sure try.

A video of an orca bursting out of the water off the coast of Victoria is receiving plenty of attention online – both for the majestic view but also for the reaction coming from the man who filmed it.

Posted on Facebook by Paul Keene, the video was taken Tuesday near Race Rocks by Bob Fraumeni, owner of Finest At Sea Ocean Products.

“Lord love a duck!” Fraumeni is heard yelling while filming the first of two breaches caught in the video.

“Oh there he goes again!” he yells just moments later. “It’s like watching a boxing match and being right in the ring.”

Prime viewing time to see southern resident orcas feeding on migrating salmon in the Strait of Georgia and the Gulf Islands is between May to October, but it’s not uncommon to come across orcas and other cetaceans year-round in the region.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
