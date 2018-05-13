VIDEO: B.C. girl sings with P!nk at Vancouver show

A 12-year-old girl had the weekend of a lifetime after getting the chance to sing with P!nk on Saturday night.

Victoria Anthony, who is a self-taught singer-songwriter from Vancouver, had mounted a campaign to get the singer to notice her during her show at Rogers Arena.

Then, on Saturday night, it all paid off.

“Do you want to come sing something?” P!ink is heard telling Victoria in a video posted to the girl’s YouTube channel.

“Yes!”

P!ink made her way down to where Victoria was sitting, introduced herself – “Hi, I’m Alecia” – and asked her what song she’d like to sing.

“You can sing anything you want,” P!nk said.

Victoria performed ‘Perfect,’ to cheers from the audience and P!nk herself.

“Wow. You’re amazing, don’t ever stop,” P!nk said.

