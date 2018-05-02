VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

It’s not too often you get to see exactly what goes into reducing avalanche risk.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation crews captured video aboard a helicopter on Wednesday above the Morrisey Ridge near Fernie, showing explosives dropping onto slopes in high-risk areas and triggering a controlled avalanche.

Avalanches have once again been deadly this winter in B.C.

A woman was backcountry skiing with a group on New Year’s Eve in the Selkirk Mountains’ Kootenay Pass when the snow started to roar down. She was found buried, but later died in hospital.

About a week later, a Calgary man skiing in McDermott Basin in Jaffray, southwest of Fernie, was overtaken by an avalanche. His companion survived by clinging to a tree.

READ MORE: Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

For details on how to stay safe while in the backcountry during warming weather, visit avalanche.ca

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

Just Posted

Officials monitoring water levels at Lake Koocanusa, Kootenay Lake

As the spring freshet begins to swell local rivers and tributaries, representatives… Continue reading

EKC announces Community Cash winners

The Community Cash Awards offer local community groups an opportunity to apply for funding.

Laurie Middle School presents “Beauty and the Beast”

No one’s gloomy or complaining when the flatware’s entertaining

Mount Baker students bring back Relay For Life to Cranbrook

Extra funds needed to cover costs of event to battle cancer

Another tourism tenure proposed

Hunting organization, Wildsight raising concerns about wildlife, habitat.

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

Canada loses NAFTA court challenge, reviving environmental concerns

The government has lost a court bid to overturn a NAFTA ruling involving a Nova Scotia quarry and marine terminal project

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Pregnant B.C. woman with Zika virus pleads for fiance to be let into Canada

Eloise Patmore calls Immigration Canada’s reasons for visitor visa refusal ‘outrageous’

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

His body was found on Monday morning by a maintenance worker

PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in B.C. Interior

Images from the flooding in Nazko near Quesnel

Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

B.C. Green Party Leader said B.C. could be first province to offer new option

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

    Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather