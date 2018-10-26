VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
Student-led initiative comes together with the support of teachers and district staff
Participants learn from the land and people of the Ktunaxa Nation
The Cranbrook Food Bank Society now owns the building on their property… Continue reading
Alan Bowler and Laurie Weitzel with Earth’s Own Naturals in Kimberley donated… Continue reading
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day
Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known
Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida
Several women come forward to complain about Hornby Island trustee Tony Law
Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine
Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey
Environmental Monitoring Committee hosts public meeting in Elkford; local conservationists divided
Rising interest rates adding to our debt load, says Consumer Debt Index survey
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
Student-led initiative comes together with the support of teachers and district staff
Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known
Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised
After seeing the abysmal turnout for the recent municipal elections — a…