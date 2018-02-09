Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

The Vancouver Olympic Cauldron was once again put aflame Thursday night at Jack Poole Plaza, ahead of the opening ceremonies and to support the Canadian athletes in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

“The Olympics represent the highest level of achievement for athletes, and we couldn’t be prouder of our B.C. competitors,” said Tourism Minister Lisa Beare in a news release. “I know that all British Columbians will be joining me in cheering on Team Canada in every event at the Winter Games.”

Beare was joined in lighting the cauldron by Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden and BC Pavilion Corporation CEO Ken Cretney.

Two hundred and twenty-five Team Canada athletes attended the opening ceremonies, with 63 connected to B.C.

British Columbian athletes brought home a total of eight medals (two gold, five silver and one bronze) during the last Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014.

The cauldron will be lit once more on March 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the closing ceremonies to signify the beginning of the 2018 Paralympic Games.