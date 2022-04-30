Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 1 to 7

Star Wars Day, Lumpy Rug Day, World Naked Gardening Day all coming up this week

Coach Bob Fugger chats with his team while wearing a Star Wars stormtrooper costume during a game in Chilliwack on Oct. 31, 2009. May 4, 2022 is Star Wars Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In May, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Bladder Cancer Awareness Month and Lupus Awareness Month.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, May 1: World Laughter Day, Purebred Dog Day, Lei Day.

Monday, May 2: Baby Day, Melanoma Monday, Brothers and Sisters Day.

Tuesday, May 3: Lumpy Rug Day, World Asthma Day, Two Different Coloured Shoes Day.

Wednesday, May 4: Star Wars Day, Petite and Proud Day, International Firefighters’ Day.

Thursday, May 5: International Midwives’ Day, Hug A Shed And Take A Selfie Day, Hoagie Day.

Friday, May 6: International No Diet Day, No Homework Day, International Tuba Day, No Pants Day.

Saturday, May 7: World Naked Gardening Day, International Astronomy Day, Free Comic Book Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.