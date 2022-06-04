Clockwise from top left: five-spice powder, everything spice, garam masala, Italian seasoning, Cajun/Creole seasoning and ras el hanout. Friday, June 10, 2022 is Herbs and Spices Day. (Photo for The Washington Post by Tom McCorkle)

Clockwise from top left: five-spice powder, everything spice, garam masala, Italian seasoning, Cajun/Creole seasoning and ras el hanout. Friday, June 10, 2022 is Herbs and Spices Day. (Photo for The Washington Post by Tom McCorkle)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 5 to 11

Herbs and Spices Day, International Yarn Bombing Day, VCR Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Pet Appreciation Week and Love Your Burial Ground Week.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, June 5: World Environment Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day, Hot Air Balloon Day.

Monday, June 6: Yo-Yo Day, World Green Roof Day, World Pest Day.

Tuesday, June 7: VCR Day, Chocolate Ice Cream Day, World Caring Day.

Wednesday, June 8: World Oceans Day, Best Friends’ Day, International Day of Action for Elephants in Zoos.

Thursday, June 9: Farm Workers’ Day, Jerky Day, Sex Day.

Friday, June 10: Iced Tea Day, Herbs and Spices Day, Ballpoint Pen Day.

Saturday, June 11: International Yarn Bombing Day, World Gin Day, Rosé Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

Just Posted

Bowen Byram during his WHL days. Cranbrook Townsman photo
Oilers Avalanche series has an East Kootenay connection

Her Honour Jane Austin (right) B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor, visits the St. Eugene Church with Sophie Pierre, former Aq’am Chief, Wednesday, June 1. (Photo courtesy Rachel Rilkoff)
Reconciliation a theme of Lt. Governor’s Kootenay visit

Bighorn sheep on the Radium Hill. MOTI file
Speed will be reduced on Radium Hill to avoid bighorn sheep mortalities

Sam Steele Sweetheart youth ambassador candidates, left to right: Belle Alaric, Jolene Julian-Hirn, Halle French, Jaylyn Spyksma, Alyssa Davis. Trevor Crawley photo.
Youth ambassador candidates showcase public speaking talents