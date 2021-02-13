Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 14 to 20

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.
And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.
There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Canned Food Month, as well as Random Acts of Kindness Week and Kraut and Frankfurter Week.
Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:
Sunday, Feb. 14: Cream-Filled Chocolates Day, Donor Day, Ferris Wheel Day.
Monday, Feb. 15: Hippo Day, Singles Awareness Day, Gumdrop Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 16: Innovation Day, Do a Grouch a Favour Day, Almond Day.
Wednesday, Feb. 17: Random Acts of Kindness Day, World Human Spirit Day.
Thursday, Feb. 18: Pluto Day, Drink Wine Day, Battery Day.
Friday, Feb. 19: International Tug-of-War Day, Chocolate Mint Day.
Saturday, Feb. 20: Love Your Pet Day, Muffin Day, Cherry Pie Day.
Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.
