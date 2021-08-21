Boo, seen here on May 25, 2013, was named Chilliwack’s Top Dog in 2013. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 is International Dog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Boo, seen here on May 25, 2013, was named Chilliwack’s Top Dog in 2013. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 is International Dog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 22 to 28

International Dog Day, Crackers Over the Keyboard Day, Pluto Demoted Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In August, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Happiness Happens Month and Catfish Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Aug. 22: Eat a Peach Day, Take Your Cat to the Vet Day, Be an Angel Day.

Monday, Aug. 23: Sponge Cake Day, Ride the Wind Day, Cuban Sandwich Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Pluto Demoted Day, International Strange Music Day, Knife Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Whiskey Sour Day, Kiss and Make Up Day, Banana Split Day.

Thursday, Aug. 26: International Dog Day, Women’s Equality Day, Toilet Paper Day.

Friday, Aug. 27: International Lottery Day, Pots de Crème Day, Banana Lovers’ Day.

Saturday, Aug. 28: Crackers Over the Keyboard Day, Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day, Bow Tie Day, International Bat Night.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

