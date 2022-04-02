Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 3 to 9

World Aquatic Animal Day, New Beer’s Eve, Tell A Lie Day all coming up this week

Jellyfish swim in a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Sunday, April 3, 2022 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In April, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Month of the Military Child and Active Dog Month.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, April 3: World Party Day, Find A Rainbow Day, World Aquatic Animal Day, Chocolate Mousse Day.

Monday, April 4: International Carrot Day, Walk Around Things Day, World Rat Day, Tell A Lie Day.

Tuesday, April 5: Caramel Day, Library Workers’ Day, Go For Broke Day.

Wednesday, April 6: World Table Tennis Day, New Beer’s Eve, Bookmobile Day.

Thursday, April 7: Beer Day, World Health Day, International Beaver Day.

Friday, April 8: Draw A Picture Of A Bird Day, Pygmy Hippo Day, Zoo Lovers’ Day.

Saturday, April 9: Unicorn Day, Cherish An Antique Day, Name Yourself Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

