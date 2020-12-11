PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating yellow have been selected as the Pantone Color of the Year 2021. (Courtesy of Pantone Color Institute)

PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating yellow have been selected as the Pantone Color of the Year 2021. (Courtesy of Pantone Color Institute)

Ultimate Gray and Illuminating yellow featured as Pantone Color of the Year 2021

‘A message of positivity supported by fortitude’: Pantone

For many, 2020 can’t end fast enough.

For those looking ahead, what 2021 will bring is still a mystery but the team at Pantone is hoping to make it a more cheerful year.

The global colour authority announced the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2021 with an added twist. Instead of just one colour, 2021 will see PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating “as two independent colours that come together to create an aspirational pairing, conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine-filled day,” according to a release from the company.

ALSO READ: The best of 2020

This is the first time in the past 22 years of colour selections that two colours have been featured.

“The selection of two independent colours highlight how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one colour or one person, it’s about more than one. The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in a statement. “Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a colour combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and uplifted, this is essential to the human spirit.”

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Best of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wayne Gretzky rookie card first hockey card to break $1-million milestone

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

Janice Alpine presents information on the Ktunaxa regional branding initiative to Cranbrook city council.
Ktunaxa regional branding imitative discussed at city council

Janice Alpine presented information to mayor and council on the Ktunaxa regional branding initiative

Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets stands watch while Tyler Ho takes the puck around the back of the net in the last game of the Okanagan Cup’s round robin stage on Nov. 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton could be the ‘hub-city’ for a potential BCHL bubble

Seventeen teams would stay and play all their games in the South Okanagan

LHA Map.
More localized COVID-19 data being released by BC CDC

BC CDC to begin releasing weekly local health area COVID-19 data

1913
It happened this week in 1913

Dec. 6 - 12: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

The Illecillewaet Glacier, near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park was one of the glaciers studied. (Submitted)
Study finds glaciers in Columbia River valley 38 per cent thicker than expected

New study also predicts most glaciers will disappear from the basin within 80 years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mark Post, a professor at Maastricht University, holds the world’s first lab-grown beef burger. (phys.org)
Salvation in a vat: The artificial meat era

Gwynne Dyer “We are putting a final end to the fossil era,”… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs
What do the people have to say these days …

Slugs: To the people responsible for dumping a bed box spring at… Continue reading

A season of waiting in trust
A season of waiting in trust

Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote about Advent as a time of… Continue reading

Most Read