U.S. piano teacher gets to keep $40K in feud with noisy neighbour

The inharmonious relationship started in 2012, court records say

An appeals court says a piano teacher in Washington state deserved the $40,000 she was awarded in a dispute with a neighbour who revved his pickup truck engine for months to drown out the sound of her lessons.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the appeals court ruled Tuesday that Junghee Kim Spicer’s Yakima Arts Academy was entitled to the payment from her neighbour.

The inharmonious relationship started in 2012, court records say, when Spicer increased the number of piano lessons she gave.

From November 2015 through March 2016, Paul Patnode parked his diesel truck next to Spicer’s home, and remotely raced the engine and set off the vehicle’s alarm when students arrived.

Spicer sued Patnode and Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock ordered Patnode to pay $40,000 for emotional distress.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Always ticking: Canada’s population clock shows demographic changes in real time

Just Posted

Federal Conservative candidate proposes series of debates

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski accepts challenge of election debates across the riding

Oldtimer hockey league donates to local community organizations

$8,000 donated to Food Bank, Street Angels; two scholarships awarded to Mount Baker graduates

Hugs and Slugs!

Hugs: To Dr. Kempston and welcome to Cranbrook. Hugs also for the… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiter defenceman commits to Selkirk College

Derian Bamber played with the Dynamiters for two seasons and will now join the Saints in the fall

JCI Kootenay all set for another great Canada Day party

Head on down to Balment Park at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, July 1

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

Eight Reasons Not to be a Christian, Part 1

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I’ve had a few conversations recently with some folks… Continue reading

Stetski: Seniors also “squeezed” by cost of living

A few months ago, I wrote about millennials and how they are… Continue reading

Most Read