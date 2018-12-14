Tommy Chong says Canada took wrong approach to pot legalization

Famed Canadian marijuana user Tommy Chong weighs in on cannabis legalization and the likelihood of another Cheech and Chong film.
READ MORE: Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian
The Canadian Press
He also talked about the likelihood of another Cheech and Chong film
Parkour has been becoming a fast favourite with kids due to its popularity on the internet.
Very weak layer buried under recent snow a cause for concern
Avalanche Canada is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry… Continue reading
ICE forward Peyton Krebs will be amoung the top CHL talent at the prospects game hosted in Red Deer.
Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society touts successful summer season to city council
Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre hosts community discussion about how to find and pursue recovery locally
‘I was just praying someone would come along’
Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network
Reconciliation between Canada and First Nations is playing out not only in legislatures and courtrooms but in labs across the country
Broughton Archipelago plan set to start in spring of 2019
It’s believed up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers had access to Facebook Stories, private photos
The Crown corporation says that’s largely because it is taking in fewer holiday parcels than expected
“Life is good now. It’s good to be alive.”
Council approves rezoning change that will convert old motel to bachelor suites
X-Games style event with snowmobilers, snowboarders and bands planned downtown on Feb. 16, 2019
The Cranbrook RCMP have located a 78-year-old man reported missing on Tuesday…
A fire hydrant on the corner of 3rd Street South and 18th…
Eight local area authors were on hand at the Seventh Annual Kootenay…
The $5,000 awards aim to increase educational opportunities for BC students