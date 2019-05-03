Science World turns 30 on May 6, 2019. (Science World)

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

Science World has been an iconic landmark of the Vancouver skyline for three decades.

For the countless children who have walked through its door, it has provided delight, wonder, and a significant early opportunity to begin to understand the workings of the world.

The attraction has hosted numerous events and welcomed many celebrity guests over the years.

Ahead of its 30th anniversary on Tuesday, here is a look back at some of its most historic moments.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Just the feces: Kentucky Derby winner poop on sale for $200
Next story
Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Just Posted

Crime stats down in first quarter report: Cranbrook RCMP

First quarter crime stats are down on average from the last year,… Continue reading

Unique partnership opens coffeeshop at Joseph Creek Village

Golden Life Management, REALM and Auntie Barb’s Bakery partner to open new Java Creek Cafe

College of the Rockies celebrates annual Awards Ceremony

Over $89,000 in scholarships, bursaries, and awards presented to students in the ‘18/19 academic year

Special Olympics kicks off Toonie campaign at Staples

Athletes from the Kimberley/Cranbrook SO will be sharing their experiences as part of the campaign

Rugby sevens a success for Kootenay teams

Cranbrook rugby players were on the Kootenay teams at the provincial high school championships

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

City’s water ambassador hits the streets

Cranbrook’s water conservation public education campaign moves into full swing for the summer season

That red wave has a hint of green

Federal Green Party leader, and its only sitting MP, Elizabeth May was… Continue reading

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Jim at Speedy Brake and Muffler for returning my call… Continue reading

Most Read