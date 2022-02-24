Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisles in a number of stories with the launch of its Tim Hortons Ice Cream. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisles in a number of stories with the launch of its Tim Hortons Ice Cream. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons releases ice cream line up

Coming soon to Co-op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart

Tim Horton’s ice cream tubs are returning to the freezer aisle with a selection of five flavours: Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion.

The tubs won’t come with your double-double. You can pick them up at Co-Op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Metro, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart locations in the coming weeks.

“Tim Hortons has been a beloved taste of Canada since 1964 and we’re really excited to be re-imagining some of our most popular flavours as ice creams,” said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of consumer packaged at Tim Hortons in a press release.

The line-up joins Timmie’s store-bought soups, breakfast cereals, granola bars and make-at-home coffee lineup.

READ ALSO: Tale of two Tim Hortons: Suburban, rural locations busy, downtown restaurants empty

READ ALSO: In bid to win market share, Tim Hortons modernizing drive-thrus, upgrading menu items

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Tim Hortons

Previous story
8-year-old Williams Lake boy, mom raise $850 for injured, abandoned cat’s surgery

Just Posted

Ukrainian soldiers stand guard as people try to leave at the Kyiv train station, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Cranbrook's Casey Hanemayer has extended his sponsorship deal with Prodigy Discs, will represent Canada at the World Team Disc Golf Championships in Croatia and plans to tour the states and play more tournaments than ever this year. Prodigy Discs photo.
Casey Hanemayer headed to Croatia for World Team Disc Golf Championships

Dead bats can contribute important information on disease spread. Always wear gloves when handling dead animals. Photo courtesy, Miller, BC Community Bat Program
Researchers seek public assistance to help protect B.C.’s bats

Frank Sandor, pictured with the award for the 2020 Cranbrook Business Person of the Year. (Photo courtesy Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce)
Cranbrook loses legendary businessman, community supporter