For $3.9 million, this property could be yours. (PROMERITA REALTY CORP.)

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

No, the joke isn’t in the fine print.

What appears to be a dumping ground in Vancouver is selling for the sweet price of $3.9 million.

Located at 2573 West 3 Ave., the home is described by Promerita Realty Corp. as a “very rare development opportunity to custom build your next dream home in the desired Kitsilano area!”

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the three-storey house was built in 1912. But a three-alarm fire in 2017 caused the roof to collapse, in addition to water and smoke damage.

Its latest assessed value, before the fire, was $3.713 million. The home itself accounted for $10,000 of that sum.

In its quarterly report, the BC Real Estate Association said Tuesday housing prices remain high while buying activity is stagnant as the market continues to be affected by stress-test mortgage qualifying changes in January.

“While these rules have had a negative effect on housing demand across the country, the impact has been especially severe in B.C.’s large urban centres because of already strained housing affordability,” the report said.

Here’s what roughly $3 million can buy in other parts of B.C.:

All housing prices listed, as reported by Point2Homes

Previous story
Surf’s up in California, where it’s now the official sport
Next story
Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

Just Posted

Update from incident management team on Meachen Creek Complex

As the smoke clears today and tomorrow, more extreme fire behaviour may be observed.

Delays on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass

DriveBC reminding travellers the area is an active wildfire zone and warning of fallen debris.

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeals court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

RCMP seek info on hit-and-run

Incident occured outside Cranbrook Law Courts earlier this month

Chernove ends season with another golden finish

Local athlete takes the top spot on the podium after World Cup road race in Quebec

Kootenay Ice announce 2018 to 2019 staff, detail upcoming changes and events

On Monday, August 20 the Kootenay Ice hosted a meeting with local… Continue reading

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Paving underway on Cobham Avenue

Paving is underway on the City’s largest capital infrastructure project of 2018,… Continue reading

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Most Read