(Twitter/@officialbuffcat)

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were a cat, he might look like this.

Since first posting images of their neighbour’s extremely muscular cat on May 27, this twitter sensation has taken off and already amassed a large following — including having been featured on Buzzfeed.

Known simply as @officialbuffcat, this four-legged feline appears to be much bigger than a normal house cat, but just as gentle as your favourite furry friend.

It’s already spawned fan art from viewers like this scribble:

And of course the Internet soon became involved and took things to a whole other level.

Which proved that anything can be marketed across the web in a matter of minutes.

But you have to admit, others have taken a very creative approach with their editing skills and have placed Buff Cat in all kinds of places.


