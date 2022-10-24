Cornerstone Christian School now has therapy bunnies to help students with difficult times. (Submitted image)

Cornerstone Christian School now has therapy bunnies to help students with difficult times. (Submitted image)

Therapy bunnies melting worries away for B.C. students

Abbotsford’s Cornerstone Christian School introduces lop-eared rabbits as newest members of staff

There are some new additions to the office staff at Cornerstone Christian School this year.

Very furry additions.

“Our school has introduced therapy bunnies this year,” says Karen Kube, and administration assistant and education assistant at Abbotsford school. It all started when someone brought in their own rabbit for show and tell.

Heather Thiessen, the vice principal, saw the positive effect the visitor had on the students, and thought it would be a great thing to have bunnies in the school on a regular basis.

Kube has four lop-eared rabbits, arguably among the cutest of the rabbits, with their large, floppy ears.

They visit the school on a rotating basis, and Kube and Thiessen are the ones who mainly handle the bunnies and work them and the students. It’s been one of their favourite additions of the school, Kube said.

“The rabbits have been such a great addition to our school and students who come into the office having a bad day, leave smiling,” she said. “And students love stopping by for a quick snuggle.”

The bunnies are there if someone needs a bandage, has a tummy ache, or is just coming to the school for the first day.

“They have helped many new students be excited to start a new school and help them learn that the office isn’t a scary place to be,” Kube said.

Do you have a good news story to share? Email us at newsroom@abbynews.com.

READ MORE: BC Children’s Hospital launches pet therapy program tailor-made for health-care staff

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AnimalsEducationGood News

 

CCornerstone Christian School now has therapy bunnies to help students with difficult times. (Submitted image)

CCornerstone Christian School now has therapy bunnies to help students with difficult times. (Submitted image)

Previous story
10 more ‘Hidden Gem’ horror movies to watch this Halloween
Next story
British Columbians to spend $224M on Halloween this year

Just Posted

Photo courtesy Martin Ross/via <a href="https://www.cranbrookbucks.ca/" target="_blank">cranbrookbucks.ca </a><a href="cranbrookbucks.ca" target="_blank"></a>
Bucks set record in 10-3 win over Powell River

The COTR Avalanche in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)
COTR Avalanche topple Bearcats to start PACWEST regular season

A fly fisherman casts on the Kootenai River, downstream from Lake Kookanusa, a reservoir that crosses the border between the U.S. and Canada, on Sept. 19, 2014. First Nations and environmentalists are angry the federal and British Columbia governments continue to stonewall American requests for a joint investigation of cross-border contamination from coal mining in southern B.C.'s Elk Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Spokesman Review, Rich Landers
First Nations, environmentalists tired of stonewalling over Kootenays selenium probe

Highway contractor Mainroad takes care of a 3,673 kilometres long stretch of highway and secondary roads in the East Kootenay. Bulletin file.
Winter is coming: What to expect from the highway contractor