Rie Sakamoto, Keith Brewster, Brooke Berry, Erik Larson, Yuriko Larson and Taylar Mayo posing in front of the Dolphins Fountain at the Kelowna waterfront a la the TV show Friends. (Erik Larson)

The one with the ‘Friends’ photoshoot: Kelowna group recreates TV show intro

A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”

No one told a group of Kelowna friends life was gonna be this way.

Clap-clap-clap-clap.

But the departure of a dear friend prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you.”

Upon Brooke Berry’s decision to move back home to Calgary after a six-year stint in Kelowna, her friends were planning on throwing her a going-away party.

Berry had a better plan, which also paid homage to one of her favourite TV shows, Friends.

“I’d much rather bring a couch and a lamp to an outdoor fountain downtown and take photos,” she said.

Berry, along with her friends Taylar Mayo, Yuriko Larson, Erik Larson, Keith Brewster and Rie Sakamoto lugged a living room set from Yuriko’s store Vintage Origami Decor to the Dolphins Fountain on the Kelowna waterfront, setting up a scene similar to that of the intro of Friends. The group took several photos at the Kelowna hotspot as a memento of their friendship.

Berry said only she and Mayo are the only “diehard” fans of the show but all of them have definitely watched it.

The group of friends all worked at Vintage Origami decorating weddings and other events together.

“It seemed fitting to do something out of the ordinary and kind of tie in the decor/props aspect,” said Berry.

“And we did go out for drinks after so it was kind of both a party and a unique memory to share.”

Despite the show’s intro showing Joey, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler and Monica jumping in the fountain, the Dolphins did not see the same splashing around due to the groups planned post-photoshoot beverages.

“It’s also super deep,” Berry explained.

This year marks Friends’ 25-year anniversary, which is just a “lucky coincidence,” according to Berry.

Now getting settled in back in her hometown, Berry said she hopes to eventually come back to the sunny Okanagan and her friends.

“I moved back to Calgary to be with my family again, get out of debt and hit the restart button on my life. But I will likely call Kelowna home again one day.”

The one with the 'Friends' photoshoot: Kelowna group recreates TV show intro

A friend's departure prompted them to create something that really says, "I'll be there for you"

