‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

As many are likely turning to his show ‘The Office’ to keep themselves busy during self-isolation, John Krasinski is offering the world some much-needed good news.

Krasinski posted first episode of the aptly titled ‘Some Good News’ on Sunday and as of Monday evening, the 15-minute show had already garnered nearly 4.5 million views.

“Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time,” said Krasinski. “But, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation … somehow the human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away.”

The video includes an interview with his ‘The Office’ co-star Steve Carell, to mark the 15th anniversary of the show.

You can watch Krasinski’s video here:

READ MORE: North Okanagan woman sews masks amid pandemic

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

Just Posted

More snow expected overnight Tuesday: Mainroad

Get ready for another blast of winter. Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting has… Continue reading

Search and Rescue B.C. urge caution during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Search and Rescue Association and Emergency Management B.C. issued a statement… Continue reading

Cranbrook Bucks add two more players to growing roster

A forward and a goaltender have committed to the newest BCHL franchise for next season

EKASS still providing help to those dealing with substance use amid COVID-19

With COVID-19 dominating headlines it can be easy to forget about other… Continue reading

Veterinary clinics considered essential services, continue to help animals

The B.C. government recently released an official list of businesses that are… Continue reading

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

Grand Forks distillery shifts to make sanitizer

How a Grand Forks distillery is stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic

10% of COVID-19 patients in hospital are under the age of 40: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released

Comprehensive news update from around the world as of Tuesday, March 31.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

‘This is no joke’: B.C. woman in Alberta hospital asks people to stay home during COVID-19

‘I want people to start listening to what the doctors are saying. This is no joke, please stay home’

Rest stops barring washroom access to truckers a ‘huge problem’ as COVID-19 spreads

Teamsters Canada says truckers are increasingly being denied warm meals

Canadians asked to wash mailboxes, keep dogs at bay, to ensure safe mail delivery

Four postal workers in Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 infection:

Most Read