TransLink is partnering with three local businesses to bring on-the-goal meals to SkyTrain station vending machines, with sushi as one of the options. The pilot project has already launched at three stations. (Buzzer/TransLink)

Sushi on the SkyTrain? Vending machines coming to Metro Vancouver stations

TransLink partnering with local businesses for on-the-go meals

TransLink is partnering with local businesses to bring on-the-goal meals to SkyTrain station vending machines, with sushi as one of the options.

On its Buzzer blog, TransLink says it has launched the 12-month pilot project at Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal, Coquitlam Central Station and Lafarge Lake–Douglas Station during select times. It will become fully operational on Aug. 9.

So far, TransLink has advertised sushi from Sushi Mori, but vending machines will also offer food from Nicli Pizzeria, Khaykery Bakery and Da Candy Craze. Depending on the products, some of the machines will be refrigerated and the type of products in each machine will determine how often they need to be restocked.

Later in the summer, additional machines will be installed at Joyce-Collingwood, Metrotown, Edmonds, Burquitlam and Moody stations. In several months, a vending machine will launch at Commercial-Broadway.

The vending machines accept debit and credit cards.

