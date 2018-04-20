Spot Vancouver, Victoria scenes in latest Deadpool 2 trailer

Lions Gate bridge and Vancouver skyline part of Ryan Reynolds sequel

Ryan Reynolds and the cast of Deadpool 2 brought plenty of fans out in Vancouver and Greater Victoria last year, during the months-long filming of the sequel.

In the second movie’s latest trailer, ahead of its May 18 release, much of Vancouver is on display, including the Lions Gate Bridge and the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Royal Roads University, in Colwood, became the X-Mansion for a few weeks in June 2017.

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman who died was pioneering motorcycle racer

READ MORE: Deadpool poses in front of X-Mansion at Royal Roads University

The filming of the sequel made headlines when stunt driver Joi (SJ) Harris died after a motorcycle stunt went wrong. WorkSafeBC has yet to release its findings.

Previous story
Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?
Next story
Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

Just Posted

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

Air cadets welcome new commanding officer

Trevor Crawley There is a new commander officer in charge of the… Continue reading

Photo exhibit showcases Mountains of Personality

Project from local photographer puts the spotlight on regional personalities, landmarks

VIDEO: Highway 3A reopened after mudslide cleared

A mudslide closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam on Wednesday.

Society wages campaign against distracted driving

As April is Distracted Driving Month, it’s a good occasion for SADD’s message to be heard loud and clear

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

The unparalleled success of the Boston Women’s Health Collective

Mike Selby It was in the fall of 1970 when a small… Continue reading

And the polls say… undecided and divided

The Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline controversy/crisis/debacle continues to eat the news… Continue reading

Scott’s Diamond Forever celebrates retiring great

Neil Diamond tribute at St. Eugene a fundraiser for Parkinson’s; marks singer-songwriter’s announcement

Mimetic Theory and Facebook

Yme Woensdregt After steadfastly resisting for many years, I joined facebook a… Continue reading

Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Surrey Friday morning

Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn

Charges for three men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon have changed

Most Read