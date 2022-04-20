An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Southern Alberta town council votes against ending century-old alcohol ban

Dry community will stay dry, in terms of allowing restaurants to serve alcohol

The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol.

Six out of seven councillors in the town of Raymond, about 240 kilometres south of Calgary, voted against the motion to amend a bylaw after just over half of town residents who answered a survey indicated they were not in favour of the change.

Kurtis Pratt, Raymond’s chief administrative officer, said 462 out of 890 residents who participated said they were not in favour of allowing restaurants to serve alcohol, no matter how much it might help the local economy.

He says that means Raymond will continue to ban alcohol service in any establishments.

There is no liquor store in the town of 4,000, but people can buy booze in nearby communities to drink at home.

Temporary licences can be obtained to serve alcohol at weddings and special occasions.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘We’ll see where it goes’: dry Alberta town surveys citizens on its alcohol ban

alcohol trade

Previous story
Nelson man builds electric mini-car in his garage
Next story
Distant asteroid now bears Tagish adventurer Skookum Jim’s name

Just Posted

A pair of black-necked stilts seen at Duck Lake during the 2021 Bird Festival. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Bird Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this May

An observation for Leafy spurge (pictured) was recorded last summer near Panorama.This perennial is listed as one of the 100 worst invasive species on the planet by the Global Invasive Species Database. (Photo via ISCBC/R Mueller)
East Kootenay residents invited to take part in Community Nature Challenge

And aircraft fights a blaze just outside of Kimberley in August, 2020. Kimberley is one of 13 communities in the Southeast Fire Centre to receive grant funding from the B.C. government to assist in reducing wildfire risk. Paul Rodgers file.
$2.1 million in grants provided to Southeast Fire Centre communities

Larysa Maiboroda, who was living in Kyiv before war broke out, recently arrived in Cranbrook, joining her aunt, Halyna Ishchook. Maiboroda was welcomed into the community during a Sunday night rally in solidarity with Ukraine at Rotary Park. Trevor Crawley photo.
Ukrainian relatives arriving in Cranbrook, as volunteer society rallies resources