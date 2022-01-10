Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)

Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)

Sons of Anarchy’s ‘Tiggy’ helps out on Kelowna’s snowy roads

Kim Coates stopped to help a car stuck in the snow

A Kelowna resident was rewarded for his good deed when a Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates stopped by.

Sean Williams was helping a car out of a snowbank when the ‘Tig Trager’ actor pulled over to lend a hand.

“Always stop and help when someone’s stuck in the snow. You never know who else your [sic] gonna meet stoping [sic] to help,” said Williams on Facebook.

The heavy snowfall and slippery roads have caused issues for many Kelowna drivers. When it is safe, stop to help a neighbour stuck in a snowbank, you may just meet your favourite actor.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents stay active amid freezing conditions

READ MORE: ‘Avoid travel,’ Vernon urges on snow-covered roads/highways

READ MORE: City of Kelowna enacts parking ban for downtown and Pandosy snow routes

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
The cat who came back: B.C. pet named Finley found after 490 days

Just Posted

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
School district staff, students head back to class amid Omicron surge

The fire that destroyed the lift hut of Kimberley Alpine Resort's main chairlift, now believed by the RCMP to be caused by an act of arson. KAR file.
Fire that damaged Kimberley ski hill’s chair lift deemed arson: RCMP

Cranbrook split their two-game homestand with Prince George Friday and Saturday — a 1-0 OT victory on Friday and a 5-0 loss on Saturday. Vicki Brown/MyLight Photography
Prince George gets revenge over Bucks on Saturday

The Cranbrook Bucks beat the Prince George Spruce Kings in overtime Friday, Jan. 7, at Western Financial Place. The rematch goes Saturday at 7 pm. Vicki Brown/Mylight Photography
Red Hot Bucks gain OT victory over Spruce Kings Friday