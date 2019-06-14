Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty are a couple who takes care of the school-age character Scootaloo (My Little Pony)

Same-sex couple featured on ‘My Little Pony’ for first time

Show introduces a lesbian couple named Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty

Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series “My Little Pony” has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time.

Writer-producer Michael Vogel told People on Thursday the timing of the episode, “The Last Crusade,” is a happy coincidence. The episode introduces a lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty. They care for Scootaloo.

The episode has already aired in Europe and will be broadcast in the United States on Saturday. In May, the animated children’s series “Arthur” on PBS showed the gay wedding of Arthur’s teacher, Mr. Ratburn.

Co-showrunner Nicole Dubuc told Buzzfeed News the core of “My Little Pony” is to embrace what truly defines a family — love.

ALSO READ: Met Gala exhibit explores camp in fashion

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title
Next story
Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Just Posted

College, Ktunaxa sign new agreement building on long-standing partnership

An agreement between the College of the Rockies and the Ktunaxa Nation… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 9-15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Government must at least try to act on forestry issues, MLA Clovechok says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says the situation with the forest… Continue reading

Wasa Triathlon has successful weekend

Hundreds of athletes converged in Wasa Park to take part in the annual event

Outlaws split weekend games against Sabercats, Renegades

The Cranbrook Outlaws played host to the Tier II South Conference Calgary and Red Deer teams

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

The Hugs and Slugs

Hugs! Two green thumbs up to garden centre employees Michelle and Cole… Continue reading

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Most Read