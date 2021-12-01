Riverdale star fundraising for B.C. environmental groups with sale of his photo prints

A fan photo of Cole Sprouse in Langley, where parts of Netflix’s show Riverdale have been filmed. (Submitted photo)

The actor who plays Jughead Jones in the Archie Comics’ spin-off show Riverdale is selling prints of his own nature photography to fundraise for two B.C. environmental organizations.

Cole Sprouse is best known for his role in Riverdale, but is also known by many as twin Cody Martin from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck.

Unbeknownst to many, the American actor also dabbles in photography and launched his own website in November, featuring prints that speak to his passion for climate advocacy. The sale of three limited-edition prints: horses in a field of foxgloves, a lone swing set in a pool of water and a cowboy silhouetted against a sunset, will support the Endangered Ecosystems Alliance and the Nature-Base Solutions Foundation.

In an Instagram post, Sprouse called the organizations “foundations that I hold very close to my heart.”

The alliance was founded in 2018 and uses public campaigns to strengthen government policy around old-growth forests and conservation, among other areas. The foundation was recently formed with the goal of fundraising to protect endangered ecosystems such as old-growth forests, through private land acquisition and establishing Indigenous protected areas.

“I’ve spent the last 30 years working to protect old-growth forests and endangered ecosystems, and the lack of resources to scale-up quickly enough relative to the time-constrained nature of the extinction and climate crises is a persistent problem,” Ken Wu, alliance executive director and foundation co-founder, said in a statement. “Sprouse’s support is a huge turbo-boost to our new organizations that my colleagues and I are working hard to quickly grow.”

Sprouse’s prints can be found at colesprousephoto.com.

