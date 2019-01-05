Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Now’s the time to start planning your camping trips

With the new year comes the early push to reserve campsites in B.C.

Reservations for Parks Canada campsites opened Thursday while B.C. Parks is also taking reservations into early May on its Discovery Camping online system.

Read More: New reservation system in place for CRD campgrounds

Reservations for Parks Canada’s world-renowned West Coast Trail, for example, open Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 a.m.

To book a camp site by phone call 1-877-reserve (1-877-737-3783) between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

