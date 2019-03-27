REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Terrace: Colours fly at Holi celebration

With fistfuls of neon-coloured powder, smiles were seen on everyone’s face during Terrace’s Festival of Colours. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Grandmother crosses Cessna ride off bucket list

Helen Rykuiter always dreamed of seeing the beautiful mountains of Chilliwack from high above. This week she got her wish. Watch more >

Victoria: Human chain forms around mosque for prayer

The human chain symbolized solidarity and love for Muslim members off B.C.’s capital. Watch more >

Vancouver: House cat no measure for wild coyote

The fierce feline was caught chasing the coyote through a North Vancouver photographer’s backyard. Watch more >

Nanaimo: Scientists return from great salmon expedition

Salmon lead a largely secret life when they leave rivers and streams and migrate into the Pacific Ocean. A group of scientists are now back in B.C. after an expedition probing the fish.Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you'd like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with 'REPLAY' in the subject line.

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

Boys and Girls Club closes daycare program

A lack of qualified early childhood educator staffing is causing a crisis, according to club

COTR Avalanche dish-out end of season awards

College of the Rockies held their athletics award banquet as players were recognized for their work

Cranbrook awards two contracts for road, water main construction

More projects on the way as the city gears up for $7 million in infrastructure spending this summer

Province extends heritage site agreement with Fort Steele society

B.C. government, Friends of Fort Steele Society extend heritage site agreement for another 5 years

New apartment building planned for Laurie Middle School neighbourhood

City council passes first reading for zoning amendment to high density multi-family residential

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

‘Thick’ layer of rodent feces found in Vancouver kitchen linked to rat chowder video: inspection

Crab Park Chowdery closed weeks after video on social media showed rat allegedly in bowl of chowder

Crews rescue fisherman pulled under water by gear off northern B.C. coast

Port authority, RCM-SAR 64 and Coast Guard vessels responded to the mayday call to safe a life

B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Constable charged with driving without due care and attention for March 2018 incident in Chilliwack

PHOTOS: Service restored at terminal where B.C. ferry hit dock

Queen of Surrey was loaded with passengers, vehicles during what a ‘hard landing’ Tuesday

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

