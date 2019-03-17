REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Surrey: Flash mob carries anti-bullying message

More than 1,000 students, teachers and RCMP officers took to a Surrey high school field and danced their hearts out against bullying. Watch more >

Vernon: Horse ‘drives thru’ liquor store

Longhorn Pub Cold Beer and Wine Store drive-thru saw “their most unique customer” this week, four legs and all. Watch more >

B.C.: Cheaters caught on ICBC surveillance cameras

Cheating on a test at school is bad, but cheating on a test that gets you behind the wheel of a two-tonne vehicle is something else. That didn’t stop people from trying on their written driver’s licence tests.Watch more >

Mission: Woman saves skunk from plastic cup

A B.C. woman is getting plenty of kudos online after removing a plastic Burger King cup stuck on a skunk’s head. Don’t worry, her hands were padded with plastic bags. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you'd like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani

