REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

1. Vancouver: Man slides down skyscraper roof in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

It’s a video that is sure to send chills down your spine, and it’s turning heads online. An Instagram video showing a man sliding down the rooftop of a Vancouver skyscraper has police concerned. Watch more >

2. Victoria: Man builds his own home on wheels

Andrew Strauss says part of the reason he made a house out of a 14-foot long old truck is to be free of the debt that comes with buying a home in Greater Victoria. Watch more >

3. B.C.: Sea lion with 23 gun pellets in face gets treatment

A young harbour seal found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face may lose complete eyesight in one of her eyes, but veterinarians are remaining hopeful. Watch more >

4. Prince Rupert: Catching oolichan is a family affair

Wayne Clark from Port Edward takes his son and grand daughter to go fishing on the Skeena River regularly, in hopes of catching a few of the oily little fish. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

