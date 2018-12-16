REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Victoria: Some of B.C.’s best to showcase The Nutcracker

A unique take on The Nutcracker tours from Victoria, to Coquitlam, Revelstoke, and Chilliwack, featuring some of Vancouver Island’s most dedicated dancers. Watch more >

Comox Valley: Humpback whale spotted playing around with log

It’s not everyday you see a thousands-pound humpback whale playing around. The four-year-old whale, named Lorax, was spotted having some fun with a log. Watch more >

Maple Ridge: Boy, 8, helps homeless stay dry over holidays

Ryder Moore, 8, has accomplished more giving that most achieve in their lifetime. This week he hosted his third annual rainboot drive for those in need. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Award-winning gingerbread house features Coast Salish

An unlikely – but winning – pair. Culinary arts instructor Sian Hurley and electronics professor Joel Feenstra teamed up to create a Coast Salish gingerbread house, which took home first prize in a recent competition. Watch more >

Parksville: RCMP choir brightens up spirits at care homes

The RCMP choir made a festive visit to a number of senior care homes in the Island town, bringing plenty of cheer. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rescued B.C. cat with misshapen legs in need of forever home – with carpet

Just Posted

Big win for Kootenay ICE against Kamloops Blazers

ICE snap their 12 game losing streak.

Jingle Bell Walk takes over school neighbourhood

Kootenay Orchards Elementary School collects donated food items for the Cranbrook Food Bank Society

Parkour: more than jumps and flips

Parkour has been becoming a fast favourite with kids due to its popularity on the internet.

Avalanche Canada issues special public warning

Very weak layer buried under recent snow a cause for concern

Special Public Avalanche Warning for Most Mountainous Regions of BC

Avalanche Canada is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry… Continue reading

Trudeau to make it harder for future PM to reverse Senate reforms

Of the 105 current senators, 54 are now independents who have banded together in Independent Senators’ Group

Mapping the way along Pathways to Recovery

Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre hosts community discussion about how to find and pursue recovery locally

Trudeau lashes out at Conservatives over migration “misinformation”

Warning against the “dangers of populism,” Trudeau says using immigration as a wedge political issue puts Canada’s future at risk.

B.C. hockey coach creates ‘gear library’ to remove cost barrier of sport

Todd Hickling gathered donations and used gear to remove the cost barrier for kids to play hockey.

Canada’s ambassador meets with second detainee in China

Global Affairs says John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, met with Spavor Sunday

‘They’re coming:’ Flying cars may appear in urban skies by 2023

Air taxis will number 15,000 and become a global market worth $32 billion by 2035

B.C. VIEWS: Andrew Wilkinson on taxes, ICBC and union changes

Opposition leader sees unpredictable year ahead in 2019

5 tips for self-care, mental wellness this holiday season

Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions urging British Columbians to prioritize self care through festive season

Rescued B.C. cat with misshapen legs in need of forever home – with carpet

Mirielle was born with misshapen back legs and after a tough life on the streets, is looking for a forever home.

Most Read