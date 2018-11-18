REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Tsawwassen: Humpback whale washes up on causeway beach

Local First Nation offered a prayer before officials removed a dead humpback whale from the Tsawwassen shoreline. The juvenile mammal was discovered Friday morning. Watch more >

Agassiz: Teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

A group of high school students got the trip of a lifetime, after their science teacher organized his own Canada-wide Amazing Race. Watch more >

Victoria: Technology brings play to children with special needs

Seven new innovative toys for children with special needs got thumbs-up approval, each designed by Victoria-based CanAssist. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: B.C. man and his cherry blossoms honoured with plaque

Despite losing everything, one Japanese man made it his mission to beautify a city he once called home. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Teen dog-handler to take on world championships

Fourteen-year-old Kayla Penney has a way with dogs, garnering her gold at the Canadian junior-dog handling national championship. Her next stage: an international competition in England. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Forestry workers set to begin job action in Kootenays

Operations in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Galloway, Elko, Radium, Golden may see job action this week.

HIGHLIGHTS: Kootenay ICE shutout by Calgary Hitmen

ICE set to face Red Deer Rebels on the road tomorrow night

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits Cranbrook

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the Federal New Democratic Party, stopped in… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

For the Week of November 11-17: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Stewart Taylor left a musical legacy behind

The Cranbrook musical community is mourning the passage of one of its central personalities

World O’ Words: Real bearcat! Real donnybrook! Heyrube!

Congratulations to the College of the Rockies Avalanche, Women’s and Men’s squads,… Continue reading

Payment for Sin? Or A New Vision?

Yme Woensdregt In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been writing about… Continue reading

Death toll rises to 76 in California fire with winds ahead

Nearly 1,300 people remain unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began

Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for The Washington Post who was slain Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

CUPW requests mediator as deadline for Canada Post offer expires without deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in Saturday night with a last-minute plea to the two sides

Trudeau says he won’t negotiate in public on future of LGBTQ rights in USMCA

Legislators urged Trump not to sign the agreement unless the language was removed.

Price makes 36 saves as Habs edge Canucks 3-2

Late goal lifts Montreal past Vancouver

BC Minister of Agriculture loses stepson to accidental overdose

Lana Popham announces death of her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey

