REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Abbotsford: Inside a racing Lamborghini

Some won’t hit speeds of 254 km/h in their entire lifetime — let alone a 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder.Watch more >

Victoria: Contentious statue of John A. Maconald removed

To a mix of cheers and protest, the statue of B.C.’s first premier was taken down from outside City Hall. Watch more >

Cranbrook: Heat wave enough to bake cookies?

This past week’s heat wave turned vehicles into ovens, check out this Black Press Media reporter’s attempt to make some homemade cookies under 69 C conditions. Watch more >

B.C.: Behind the scenes of everyday ferry rides

The Coastal Inspiration is part of the ‘Coastal class’ of ships operated by B.C. Ferries, delivered a few years before the 2010 Winter Olympics. We take a look inside. Watch more >

Vancouver: Corgi races coming to town

Did someone say corgis? Just as summer is entering its final stretch and back-to-school season begins, Hastings Racecourse is honouring the loaves of bread with a race. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
How much money should you leave behind after death?

Peak Music Festival will cap summer music season

Two-day event features 10 Kootenay music acts in Rotary Park, August 31 & September 1

Sunday update: dozens of new fires discovered overnight in West Kootenay

Weather front moving through area sparks fires including in Syringa Provincial Park and Valhalla.

Lightning sparks more than 20 new fires in West Kootenay

Fires burning across West Kootenay include Syringa Provincial Park and Valhalla.

Evacuation alert issued for St. Mary Lake area

RDEK says alert is precautionary for large wildfire burning remotely west of Kimberley

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation

Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

B.C. VIEWS: Canadian cities begin to declare themselves city-states

Local politicians meddle in immigration, environment issues

Cranbrook Cruise’In: August 8

Check out the Classic Cars of Cranbrook and Kimberley, every second Wednesday… Continue reading

It’s time to blame Canada. Again.

You know, for all the complaints about him, you can’t argue that… Continue reading

The Bible’s Most Famous Verse

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Without a doubt, the most famous verse in the… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 8-10

“No Harm Done” RE: Statement by Mr. Blackmore: “No harm was done… Continue reading

