REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Revelstoke: Timber Days a hit

Hundreds gathered in Centennial Park to watch competitions in the underhand chop, axe throwing, pole climbing and more. Watch more >

Comox Valley: New rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after completion

It didn’t take long for Courtenay’s rainbow crosswalk to be vandalized, but community members say a few naysayers is no match for equality. Watch more >

Couple paddling cross-Canada for food security

Carol VandenEngel and Glenn Green are paddling across Canada to help you eat your vegetables. Watch more >

Princeton: Mining Days was a real BLAST

Copper Mountain Mine’s annual event ended with an enourmous blast – measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Could this be Hammy the deer’s twin?

With what appears to fish netting wrapped around its antlers, a second deer has been spotted in the city – looking a lot like Hammy, the iconic deer that made national headlines after getting tied in a hammock. Watch more >

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Just Posted

Public meeting dates set for Columbia River Treaty consultations

Officials to provide update on negotiations, gather feedback on community priorities.

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

VIDEO: Parents, students protest against speeding drivers near Cranbrook school

Traffic along 11th Ave S by Amy Woodland can be dangerous for young children who use crosswalks.

Let live music fill the Cranbrook summer air

Summer Sounds concert series returns, along with a brand new music festival

Moyie residents hear Narrows preservation options

Large turnout from concerned citizens looking to preserve sensitive wetland habitat.

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

